Huge Yaba, intoxicating injection seized in C'nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Jan 12: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in separate drives recovered 12,750 yaba tablets, 364 intoxicating injections, a pistol, five bullets and two magazines from frontier areas in Shibganj upazila of the district Wednesday night and earlier on THursday.

On a tip off, a BGB patrol team from Telkupi Border Outpost (BOP) conducted a raid at frontier Naldubi Bridge area at around 10:55pm on Wednesday night and found 2,750 yaba tablets in an abandoned condition.

Another BGB team from Chakpra BOP recovered 10,000 yaba tablets and 364 buprenorphine injections from Namochakpara frontier area at 1:00am on Thursday.

Besides, the BGB team conducted a raid in Jamtala Ghat area at 11:00pm on Wednesday night and found a foreign made pistol, five bullets and two magazines, BGB sources said. -BSS











