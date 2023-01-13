Ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route resume after five hours

MANIKGANJ, Jan 12: Ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route resumed at 10:30am on Thursday after five hours of suspension.

Shah Mohammad Khaled Newaj, deputy manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Aricha sector, said ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route were suspended due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Two ferries were stuck in the middle of the river while around 200 vehicles got stranded on both sides of the river due to the suspension of the ferry services.

Meanwhile, ferry services on the Aricha-Kazirhat route remained suspended from 4:00am on Thursday. Around 300 vehicles, mostly goods-laden trucks were seen waiting on both sides to cross the river. -UNB







