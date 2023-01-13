Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital to be turned into 500-bed one: Zahid

Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital will be turned to a 500-bed one from 250 beds to provide better health care to the Rohingya population and rising tourists, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday.

Besides, arrangements will be made to provide dialysis service at the hospital, said the minister.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the newly built "Dr. Abdur Nur Bulbul Bhaban" at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, a joint initiative of Bangladesh Government and UNHCR.

Although Cox's Bazar currently has a 250-bed Sadar hospital, 600-700 patients receive health care there every day, he said.

"Patients are receiving treatment staying on the hospital floor as well. That's why it is important to increase the number of beds in this hospital."

He said if this three-storied hospital can be turned into a 10-storied one, it will be possible better health services to 28 lakh local people and tourists. -UNB













