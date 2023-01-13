Juba League activist on 3-day remand

PABNA, Jan 12: A Pabna court on Thursday placed a Juba League activist on a three-day remand in a case filed over killing a rickshaw-puller in the district's Ishwardi upazila.

The accused is Anwar Uddin, 42, a member of Ishwardi municipality Juba League and also brother of ward councillor and local Awami League leader Kamal Uddin. Earlier in the day, police arrested another accused Ibrahim Hossain, 26, from Kushtia while Anwar was arrested on Wednesday noon from Armbaria area of Ishwardi.

After the arrest, Anwar was produced before the court and was put on a three-day remand, Arobindo Sarkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station. On January 4, rickshaw-puller Mamun Hossain, 26, was shot dead and two others were injured as Anwar opened fire following an altercation in Ishwardi.

Ward Councillor Kamal Uddin and his nephew Hriday Hossain were arrested on January 6 from Shailpara area of the town. -UNB











