Baby born at Metro Rail station for the first time

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

A woman, Sonia Rani Roy, gave birth to a baby boy at the Agargaon Metro Rail Station in the city on Thursday. photo : Observer

A child has been born at a Metro Rail station in Dhaka for the first time.
Passenger Sonia Rani Roy gave birth to a baby boy at 8:45am at the Agargaon Metro Rail Station's First Aid Centre on Thursday.
Sonia's husband, Sukanta Saha, was also present at the scene.
A Metro Rail ambulance took the family to the Renaissance Hospital in Dhanmondi afterwards, said Mahfuzur Rahman, director of the metro rail sub-project.
"Following advice from her doctors, Sonia Rani Roy was headed to the Renaissance Hospital in Dhanmondi for admission and got on the metro rail train from Uttara to Agargaon Station for the trip. After the train arrived, Sonia started feeling labour pains in her abdomen."
When scout members heard of the situation, Scout Sonia Rani Das, a trained midwife, stepped forward. They then took the expecting mother to the metro rail First Aid Station.
Within 10 minutes, the baby was born.
The delivery was managed with the help of Scout Sonia Das and support from Dr Ferdousi Akhtar and others, Mahfuzur said.
Both the mother and the baby are fine, according to the latest news, he said.
Some passengers suggested naming the child Metro to commemorate the incident, but his father Sukanta Saha said they had already chosen a name, the rail official said.    - bdnews24.com



