Govt fearing pro-democracy movement: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Thursday, "Awami League government torturing oppositions centering antigovernment movements fearing overthrow from power."

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office he said, "AL leaders used to say a few days back that we have no backbone and we didn't have the ability to stand on the streets. But now they have become so restive to oppress people in any way to stop our movement."

Fakhrul said, "Under the shelter of police, Awami Leagu's terrorists attack on BNP leaders and activists in Faridpur and Mymensingh. The police not only played silent role to control the situation but also charged batons on the leaders and workers of BNP and lobbed teargas shells." Fakhrul claimed, "It is historically proved, every fascist government torturing people when at the last time of their tenure. Awami League leaders' are also counting last moment of illegal power."

He said that the government has become "desperate" to suppress the opposition leaders and activists.

Mentioning that, "Government has lost the ground beneath its feet," Fakhrul said, "That is why their armed 'cadres' attacked BNP's programme around the country. The government has become so scared that they are attacking people on our peaceful programmes."

The BNP leader also said the ruling party leaders are making various comments, which has not make any sense. He claimed that the law enforcers also arrested over 100 BNP leaders and activists from the two divisions while over 250 others were injured during the attacks.

Besides, he said police filed a case against BNP leaders and activists in Faridpur in connection with the clash.

Fakhrul said their party will hold a rally and procession programme on January 16 in all cities and upazila headquarters to press home their 10-point demand and protest the government's power price hike decision.







