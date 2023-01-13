Video
Monwar made envoy to Myanmar

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has appointed Md Monwar Hossain as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Myanmar on Thursday.
He is currently serving as Deputy Permanent Representative at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.
He will be replacing Ambassador Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday. Ambassador-designate Md Monwar Hossain is a career foreign service officer from the 20th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)-Foreign Affairs cadre. Joining the service in 2001, Hossain has served extensively in various capacities - both at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh missions in Washington DC and Singapore.
He did his Masters of Science in Health Policy, Planning and Financing from University of London and a PhD in Public Health Communication from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.


