Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:27 AM
4 docs sued for patient’s death

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Court Correspondent

Four doctors of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College (ShSMC) Hospital were sued with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka on Thursday for wrongly removing hernia instead of gall bladder stones of a patient. As a result the patient died.
After recording statement of the complainant, also the diseased Marufa Begum Merry's  son Ahmed Abdur Rafi,  Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir   ordered Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar  police to treat the complaint  as First Information Report (FIR). The four doctors  who have been  made accused in the case are ShSMC's  Surgery Unit  Professor Dr Mosafizur Rahman, Dr Nadim Ahmed, Dr Tania and Dr Arafat.
According to the complainant's  allegation, the complainant's  mother  Marufa Begum Merry got admitted  to the hospital on December 3 last year under    Surgery Professor Dr Mosafizur Rahman for gall bladder operation.  On December 18 last year the operation took place but during the post operative  period, the accused Dr Nadim Ahmed apprised relatives that they have successfully conducted hernia operation. But earlier the doctors did not mentioned that the patient had problem with her hernia.
In the operation the accused doctors wrongly perforated the stomach of the patient, as a result the patient's condition deteriorated.  After six days the accused doctors again conducted another operation on the critical patient for the second time.  As her condition deteriorated she was transferred to the ICU on January 3. For wrong treatment Marufa Begum Merry died on January 4.







