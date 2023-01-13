Video
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:27 AM
AL to stay on streets to prevent BNP’s anarchy: Quader

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Awami League will remain cautious about BNP's movement and stay on streets to protect people's lives and property, said Awami Leaque General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday.
"We will be cautious about BNP's movement as they can't create any anarchic situation and we won't change our stance. We are on streets and won't leave those as we'll perform our duty to protect the lives and property of people," he said. Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, came up remarks while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on the current issues.
Replying to a question about BNP's leadership, Quader said, "Awami League will join the next election under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina but who is BNP's leader? In the past election they took part in the election under the leadership of Kamal Hossain". Referring to the Wednesday's sit-in programme of BNP, the Awami League leader said there was no violence centering the programme but BNP activists hurled brickbats at police in Faridpur and it didn't turn violent.
If they held rally then Awami Leauge will bring out peace procession, he said. Replying to a question about possibility of banning  Jamaat-e-Islami, the AL leader said it is the matter of court and no decision has been taken yet from the party to proceed with it.    -UNB


