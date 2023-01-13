Video
Researchers must come up with alternatives to tackle energy crisis: Momen

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Sylhet, Jan 12: Bangladesh, like other countries, is facing an energy crisis after the global pandemic situation. To deal with this crisis, researchers and experts have to find alternative solutions that can increase industrial productivity, said Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen.
He said these things in a virtual video message at the opening ceremony of the seventh international conference organized by the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology at the central auditorium of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology at half past 9:00am on Thursday.
The Foreign Minister also said that Bangladesh is one of the most successful countries in achieving the Millennium Development Goals and now we are actively working to achieve the SDGs to make Bangladesh a developed nation by 2041.
He urged the engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs and policy makers to cooperate in making Bangladesh a smart nation by utilizing the innovative power.
The conference was chaired by Vice Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.
The conference also was conducted by Syeda Kamrun Nahar, Assistant Professor of IPE Department and Siamul Bashar, Lecturer of Mechanical Engineering Department.







