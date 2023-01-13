PM receives IDF Global Ambassador for Diabetes medal



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives the medal and citation of IDF Global Ambassador for Diabetes from International Diabetes Federation at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Thursday. photo : pid

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen handed over the medal to her at her official residence Ganabhaban, said PM's speech writer Md Nazrul Islam.

Sheikh Hasina was offered the first-ever honorary title of the Global Ambassador for Diabetes in recognition of her role to ensure affordable access to health care for patients with diabetes and other non-communicable diseases during the opening ceremony of the IDF world diabetes congress held in Lisbon, Portugal on December 5, 2022.

Earlier the Prime Minister accepted the title during a call on by IDF President Professor Akhtar Hussain on August 24, 2022 at Ganabhaban in the city.

The Bangladesh Amba-ssador to Portugal accepted the title on her behalf at the opening ceremony of the IDF world diabetes congress in Lisbon.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, PM's ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzal Hossain and Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present, while handing over the medal and the citation at Ganabhaban. -UNB











Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday received the medal and citation of IDF Global Ambassador for Diabetes.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen handed over the medal to her at her official residence Ganabhaban, said PM's speech writer Md Nazrul Islam.Sheikh Hasina was offered the first-ever honorary title of the Global Ambassador for Diabetes in recognition of her role to ensure affordable access to health care for patients with diabetes and other non-communicable diseases during the opening ceremony of the IDF world diabetes congress held in Lisbon, Portugal on December 5, 2022.Earlier the Prime Minister accepted the title during a call on by IDF President Professor Akhtar Hussain on August 24, 2022 at Ganabhaban in the city.The Bangladesh Amba-ssador to Portugal accepted the title on her behalf at the opening ceremony of the IDF world diabetes congress in Lisbon.State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, PM's ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzal Hossain and Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present, while handing over the medal and the citation at Ganabhaban. -UNB