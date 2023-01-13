Video
FBCCI urges insurance companies to restore customers’ trust

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Thursday  called upon the insurance companies to work together to restore customers' trust to ensure the sector's growth.
The FBCCI gave the suggestion at the first meeting of its standing committee on insurance.
Speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said, 'Insurance is one of the important sectors of the country's economy. However, this sector lacks customers trust. We have to get out of this situation. All concerned in this sector should play an active role to change customers' negative perceptions about the insurance industry."
He said we could utilise the possibilities of this sector for which "there is no alternative to developing skilled manpower to develop the country's insurance industry".
FBCCI Vice-President M A Momen said that the country's insurance sector did not change to cope with the changed times. He said that modernisation of the insurance industry became essential.  He advised for attracting new customers with  striking ideas, products and services.
FBCCI Vice-president Md. Amin Helaly said that if the insurance companies submit written proposals in  coordination with the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), FBCCI would take them up with the government.
Standing Committee Director-in-charge A K M Monirul Haque requested the insurance companies to work together to utilise the sector's potentials. Faridunnahar Laily , former MP and Chairman of the standing Committee said that all the stakeholders to need to work together to face challenges.
FBCCI Secretary General and former Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque underlined the importance of actuaries for the development of the insurance sector.  He said that automation would solve many of the  problems facing the country's insurance industry.


