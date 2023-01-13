Video
Friday, 13 January, 2023
Home Back Page

DU incorporates transgender quota for undergrads

Admission tests from April 29

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have incorporated transgender quota besides other special quotas in the admission of the 'undergraduate programmes' from the 2022-23 academic session. Besides, the authorities also renamed 'the honours first year admission' as an undergraduate programme, keeping pace with the renowned universities of the world.
The decisions were made in a meeting of the General Admission Committee of the university held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building on Thursday, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.
A press release issued by Mahmood Alam, Director of the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the university, stated that the admission tests in the undergraduate programmes of 2022-23 session will begin from April 29 through the test of the 'Fine Arts Unit' while the tests of the 'Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit' and 'Science Unit' will be held on May 6 and 12 respectively.
The examination of the 'Business Studies Unit' will be held on May 13, according to the press release.
Eligible candidates have been asked to submit applications for the admission tests online between February 27 and March 20.
This time too, the examinations will be held in eight divisional cities except for the test of the Fine Arts Unit. The tests of all the units will start from 11:00am and end at 12:30pm.
Regarding the transgender quota, Prof Akhtaruzzaman told the Daily Observer that the special quota will play a pivotal role in building an inclusive society which is a significant agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"No one will lag behind in the inclusive society that we dream for," the Vice-Chancellor commented, stressing the creation of special opportunities for the underprivileged community.
Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Convener of Online Admission Committee Prof Md Mustafizur Rahman, Dean of different faculties, Chairmen of different departments and Directors of institutes were present in the meeting, among others.


