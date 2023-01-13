Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Writ on properties of 459 Bangladesh nationals in Dubai, hearing on Jan 15

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking its directive to investigate about properties of 459 Bangladeshi nationals in Dubai in accordance with a report published in a newspaper.
Lawyer Subir Nandi filed the petition attaching a report in this regard published in a national daily.
The petition was moved to the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat and the court fixed January 15 for the hearing on the matter.  
In the petition, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue (NBR) under the Finance Ministry and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police have been made respondents.
According to the report, a huge amount of money has been transferred to Dubai in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from different parts of the globe including Bangladesh openly and secretly.
Based on a report of US-based Centre for Advanced Defense Studies, the EU Tax Observatory said 459 Bangladeshis have purchased properties in Dubai concealing the information in their own country and the number of properties was 972 in 2020.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baby born at Metro Rail station for the first time
Govt fearing pro-democracy movement: Fakhrul
Monwar made envoy to Myanmar
4 docs sued for patient’s death
AL to stay on streets to prevent BNP’s anarchy: Quader
Researchers must come up with alternatives to tackle energy crisis: Momen
PM receives IDF Global Ambassador for Diabetes medal
FBCCI urges insurance companies to restore customers’ trust


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft