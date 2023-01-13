Writ on properties of 459 Bangladesh nationals in Dubai, hearing on Jan 15

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking its directive to investigate about properties of 459 Bangladeshi nationals in Dubai in accordance with a report published in a newspaper.

Lawyer Subir Nandi filed the petition attaching a report in this regard published in a national daily.

The petition was moved to the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat and the court fixed January 15 for the hearing on the matter.

In the petition, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue (NBR) under the Finance Ministry and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police have been made respondents.

According to the report, a huge amount of money has been transferred to Dubai in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from different parts of the globe including Bangladesh openly and secretly.

Based on a report of US-based Centre for Advanced Defense Studies, the EU Tax Observatory said 459 Bangladeshis have purchased properties in Dubai concealing the information in their own country and the number of properties was 972 in 2020.











