Murray, Fritz polish Australian Open form with Kooyong wins

MELBOURNE, JAN 12: Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz applied a final layer of gloss to their pre-Australian Open form Thursday with straight-sets wins at the Kooyong Classic.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray scored a confidence-boosting 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Australian world number 24 Alex de Minaur, while Fritz followed up on his Team USA United Cup title by toppling Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

Murray spent a profitable two days at Kooyong, overcoming China's Zhang Zhizhen on Wednesday.

"I had a good level in today's match and part of yesterday's," said the British veteran. "I'm playing the tennis I need to try and be successful. The courts require aggressive tennis, the balls shoot through." AFP







