Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic to play 75th-ranked Spaniard on Australian Open

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

MELBOURNE, JAN 12: Novak Djokovic was drawn Thursday to play Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena on his return to the Australian Open and could meet Nick Kyrgios in the last eight.
The Serbian star, who was deported a year ago, will kickstart his bid for a 10th Melbourne title and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown against a player ranked 75th in the world.
In the absence of injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz, defending champion Rafael Nadal takes the top seed and starts against Britain's promising Jack Draper.
On the women's side, top seed and world number one Iga Swiatek will meet Germany's Jule Niemeier as she targets a maiden Grand Slam title in Australia.
There is an injury cloud hanging over Djokovic after he tweaked his hamstring on the way to winning the season-opening Adelaide International last week. He cut short a practice match on Wednesday to get more treatment.
The 35-year-old was ejected from Australia on the eve of the 2022 tournament over his Covid vaccination stance after a legal battle. He also missed the US Open for similar reasons.
The move divided opinion in Melbourne, a city that endured some of the longest lockdowns in the world at the height of the pandemic. How he is received remains to be seen.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Draper fires warning to Nadal by reaching Adelaide semis
Murray, Fritz polish Australian Open form with Kooyong wins
Courtois helps Madrid beat Valencia to reach Super Cup final
Djokovic to play 75th-ranked Spaniard on Australian Open
Southampton stun ManC to reach League Cup semis
Messi guides PSG to victory on return after World Cup triumph
Casinos, fake prophet marred Sri Lanka's World Cup, report finds
Sangakkara retains Lord's legacy at Eden Gardens


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft