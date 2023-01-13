Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sangakkara retains Lord's legacy at Eden Gardens

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
BIPIN DANI


Sangakkara retains Lord's legacy at Eden Gardens

Sangakkara retains Lord's legacy at Eden Gardens

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who rang the 2-minute bell at the Eden Gardens on Thursday may be one of the very few cricketers who has had this honour at Lord's in London also.
"We approached Sanga to ring our bell on Thursday and he readily accepted our proposal", Snehasish Ganguly, the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and venue for the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka, said.
Sanga has been one of the TV commentators in this bialateral series.
"The two-minute bell is rung before the start of a day's play during all international matches, be it Test, ODI orT-20I. We want to follow the legacy of Lord's".
Sanga rang the bell at Lord's on the first day of the 3rd Test between England and Sri Lanka in 2016. The tradition of ringing the bell at Lord's begain in 2007. Incidentally, Sanga also became the first non-Asian president of the MCC.
"We have installed this bell 5-6 years ago when my brother Sourav was the president of the association and this practice will continue".
"Generally, we invite international cricketers for this. India's first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev was the first bell ringer at Eden Gardens when this Lord's-type bell was installed at the iconic ground and the match was played against visiting New Zealand team", he added.
It is learnt that atLord's, the bell is rung at 5-minute before the match.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Draper fires warning to Nadal by reaching Adelaide semis
Murray, Fritz polish Australian Open form with Kooyong wins
Courtois helps Madrid beat Valencia to reach Super Cup final
Djokovic to play 75th-ranked Spaniard on Australian Open
Southampton stun ManC to reach League Cup semis
Messi guides PSG to victory on return after World Cup triumph
Casinos, fake prophet marred Sri Lanka's World Cup, report finds
Sangakkara retains Lord's legacy at Eden Gardens


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft