Friday, 13 January, 2023
Sandeep granted bail   

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
BIPIN DANI


Nepal's 22-year-old bowler who has been charged for raping a minor girl has been given a bail, it is confirmed.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Kathmandu, the president (Chatur Bahadur Chand) and the secretary (Prashant Malla) of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), revealed, "Sandeep has been granted a bail in this case by High Court Patan in Kathmandu for a surety of Nepali rupees 20 lacs".
"The bail is a partial relief but has been a great relief to him and his family. Sandeep was frustrated in the jail and everyone was awaiting this relief".
Sandeep Lamichhane had been taken into custody on Ocrt. 6 by police in Kathmandu in response to the arrest warrant that had been issued in his name over an alleged case of coercion / rape.
This reporter can confirm the girl, whose name is Barsha Dangal and her claim of being a minor is challenged.






