Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:25 AM
Home Sports

Shaw's 379 boosts chances of India recall

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NEW DELHI, JAN 12: Prithvi Shaw has strengthened his chances of an India recall in the upcoming New Zealand and Australia series after smashing a maiden triple century in the domestic Ranji Trophy tournament.
The 23-year-old Mumbai right-hand batsman scored 379 off 382 balls -- the second-highest individual score in the domestic circuit -- on day two of the four-day group match against Assam on Wednesday.
He hit 49 fours and four sixes but missed out on reaching 400 after being trapped leg-before, ending a 401-run third-wicket partnership with Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane.
"Sometimes you prepare hard but still don't score runs. Today was my day," Shaw told local media, ruing that the video of his dismissal showed he was not out.
"(The) ball was missing the stumps. You can't blame the umpires though. There was no DRS," he said, referring to cricket's Decision Review System.
Jay Shah, secretary of the Indian cricket board, congratulated Shaw on Twitter for his "extraordinary" innings, hailing a "talent with immense potential".
Shaw has represented India in five Tests, six one-day internationals and one Twenty20 but his last international outing was in July 2021 against Sri Lanka.
The Under-19 World Cup-winning India captain made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018 and scored a century, making him the youngest Indian Test centurion.
He played his last Test against Australia in 2020 when he scored a duck and four in the first Test in Adelaide and played no further part in the series, which India won 2-1.    AFP


