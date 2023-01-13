

U-23 volleyball team, talented army athletes accorded reception

The reception ceremony held on Wednesday at Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment with Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributed the prizes to the players, coaches, officials through a formal ceremony, organized by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) under the supervision of Bangladesh Army.

Apart from the U-23 volleyball team, reception was also given to Bangladesh army athletics team's players, coaches and managers for their outstanding contribution.

BVF's president and Dhaka North City Corporation's Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam were present there as special guest.

Bangladesh Army athletics team emerged champions by winning 21 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals in the Bangabandhu 46th National Athletics Competition-2022. Seven participants of the team set the new national records in triple jump, high jump, 10000m run and 4x100m relay events.

Speaking as the chief guest, army chief said these two achievements at the int'l and national level in the month of victory deserve great praise. Capitalizing of this achievement, the Bangladesh national U-23 volleyball team would continue their winning streak at the int'l level in the future.

The army chief also hoped that this successes would spread new motivation in the sports field of the country.

In the reception ceremony, cheques were distributed to the best players of the match, best libero and setter, managers and coaches of the Bangladesh national under-23 volleyball team. Simultaneously cheques were also distributed to the Bangladesh Army Athletics team's talented players, coaches and managers.

Army chief of general staff Lt. gen. Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, quartermaster general Lt. gen. Md. Saiful Alam, principal staff officers, other senior military officers, top officials of Bangladesh Olympic Association, BVF's officials, Bangladesh Army record holder athletes and coaches of athletics team were also present on the occasion. �BSS











