Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

U-23 volleyball team, talented army athletes accorded reception

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

U-23 volleyball team, talented army athletes accorded reception

U-23 volleyball team, talented army athletes accorded reception

The Bangladesh U-23 volleyball team has been given warm reception for emerging unbeaten champions in the Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Under-23 Men's Int'l Volleyball tournament-2022, said an ISPR press release.
The reception ceremony held on Wednesday at Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment with Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributed the prizes to the players, coaches, officials through a formal ceremony, organized by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) under the supervision of Bangladesh Army.
Apart from the U-23 volleyball team, reception was also given to Bangladesh army athletics team's players, coaches and managers  for their outstanding contribution.
BVF's president and Dhaka North City Corporation's Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam were present there as special guest.
Bangladesh Army athletics team emerged champions by winning 21 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals in the Bangabandhu 46th National Athletics Competition-2022. Seven participants of the  team set the new national records in triple jump, high jump, 10000m run and 4x100m relay events.
Speaking as the chief guest, army chief said these two achievements at the int'l and national level in the month of victory deserve great praise. Capitalizing of this achievement, the Bangladesh national U-23 volleyball team would continue their winning streak at the int'l level in the future.
The army chief also hoped that this successes would spread new motivation in the sports field of the country.
In the reception ceremony, cheques were distributed to the best players of the match, best libero and setter, managers and coaches of the Bangladesh national under-23 volleyball team. Simultaneously cheques were also distributed to the Bangladesh Army Athletics team's talented players, coaches and managers.
Army chief of general staff Lt. gen. Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, quartermaster general Lt. gen. Md. Saiful Alam, principal staff officers, other senior military officers, top officials of Bangladesh Olympic Association, BVF's officials, Bangladesh Army record holder athletes and coaches of athletics team were also present on the occasion.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Draper fires warning to Nadal by reaching Adelaide semis
Murray, Fritz polish Australian Open form with Kooyong wins
Courtois helps Madrid beat Valencia to reach Super Cup final
Djokovic to play 75th-ranked Spaniard on Australian Open
Southampton stun ManC to reach League Cup semis
Messi guides PSG to victory on return after World Cup triumph
Casinos, fake prophet marred Sri Lanka's World Cup, report finds
Sangakkara retains Lord's legacy at Eden Gardens


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft