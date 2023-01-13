Chattogram phase begins today with Challengers, Fortune match

Bangladesh Premier League 2023



The table toppers Sylhet Sixers, with three off three victories, will play their 4th match of the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today against Dhaka after the clash between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders.

The afternoon match will commence at 1:30pm (BST) while the night show will begin at 6:30pm (BST). Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram will host both the matches.



Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers

After a six-wicket defeat against Sylhet, Barishal turn around in the very next game against Rangpur Riders and won the match by six wickets after Mehidy Miraz's all-round performances. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan had a fantastic knock (67 off 32) against Sylhet. Chaturanga de Silva (36) and Anamul Haque Bijoy (29) were good in that match as well while Ibrahim Zadran (52) and Miraz (43) were excellent against Riders.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah and Karim Janat are also proven FB performers to look at while Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Ebadot Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed will join with Shakib, Miraz and Janat as specialist bowlers.

Challengers also won their 2nd match after a defeat. Chattogram demolished Khulna by nine wickets after Usmal Khan's stormy ton (103 off 58) and Max O'Dowd's fifty (58 off 50). skipper Shuvagata Home, Afif Hossain, Irfan Shukkur and Unmukt Chand are the middle-order batters for CCs, despite best of them are yet to come,

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Abu Jayed Rahi, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Ziaur Rahman, and Taijul Islam will be playing as bowlers.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders

Tigers, the table quenchers with all loses, were below their best in the earlier matches. Tamim Iqbal's (40 off 37) start converted to a big total of 178 for five after Azam Khan's windy 109 off 58 against Chattogram but lost the match by nine wickets. Skipper Yasir Ali Rabbi, Sharjeel Khan, Sabbir Rahman are in run draught, need to shine.

Mohammad Saifuddin, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed and Nahidul Islam are the rest names to play today for KTs as Paul van Meekeren is likely to be dropped.

Riders on the contrary, got a winning start after their top order's shine with the bat. Opener Rony Talukdar, one of the regular BPL performer, hammered Comilla Victorian bowlers to pile-up 67 off 31, who scored 40 against Barishal. Naim Sheikh, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan are the proven T20 performers with the bat.

Benny Howell and Mehidy Hasan are the bowling all-rounders for RRs as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ripon Mondol and Hasan Mahmud will play as specialist Riders bowlers.





