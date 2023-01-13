Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers take on Riders in night show

Chattogram phase begins today with Challengers, Fortune match

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Premier League 2023

The table toppers Sylhet Sixers, with three off three victories, will play their 4th match of the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today against Dhaka after the clash between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders.
The afternoon match will commence at 1:30pm (BST) while the night show will begin at 6:30pm (BST). Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram will host both the matches.

Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers
After a six-wicket defeat against Sylhet, Barishal turn around in the very next game against Rangpur Riders and won the match by six wickets after Mehidy Miraz's all-round performances. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan had a fantastic knock (67 off 32) against Sylhet. Chaturanga de Silva (36) and Anamul Haque Bijoy (29) were good in that match as well while Ibrahim Zadran (52) and Miraz (43) were excellent against Riders.
Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah and Karim Janat are also proven FB performers to look at while Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Ebadot Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed will join with Shakib, Miraz and Janat as specialist bowlers.
Challengers also won their 2nd match after a defeat. Chattogram demolished Khulna by nine wickets after Usmal Khan's stormy ton (103 off 58) and Max O'Dowd's fifty (58 off 50).  skipper Shuvagata Home, Afif Hossain, Irfan Shukkur and Unmukt Chand are the middle-order batters for CCs, despite best of them are yet to come,
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Abu Jayed Rahi, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Ziaur Rahman, and Taijul Islam will be playing as bowlers.
Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders
Tigers, the table quenchers with all loses, were below their best in the earlier matches. Tamim Iqbal's (40 off 37) start converted to a big total of 178 for five after Azam Khan's windy 109 off 58 against Chattogram but lost the match by nine wickets. Skipper Yasir Ali Rabbi, Sharjeel Khan, Sabbir Rahman  are in run draught, need to shine.
Mohammad Saifuddin, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed and Nahidul Islam are the rest names to play today for KTs as Paul van Meekeren is likely to be dropped.
Riders on the contrary, got a winning start after their top order's shine with the bat. Opener Rony Talukdar, one of the regular BPL performer, hammered Comilla Victorian bowlers to pile-up 67 off 31, who scored 40 against Barishal. Naim Sheikh, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan are the proven T20 performers with the bat.
Benny Howell and Mehidy Hasan are the bowling all-rounders for RRs as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ripon Mondol and Hasan Mahmud will play as specialist Riders bowlers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Draper fires warning to Nadal by reaching Adelaide semis
Murray, Fritz polish Australian Open form with Kooyong wins
Courtois helps Madrid beat Valencia to reach Super Cup final
Djokovic to play 75th-ranked Spaniard on Australian Open
Southampton stun ManC to reach League Cup semis
Messi guides PSG to victory on return after World Cup triumph
Casinos, fake prophet marred Sri Lanka's World Cup, report finds
Sangakkara retains Lord's legacy at Eden Gardens


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft