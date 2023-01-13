Video
South Korea looks to resolve forced labour issue with Japan

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

SEOUL, Jan 12: South Korea said Thursday it was considering compensating victims over Japan's forced wartime labour without the direct participation of Japanese companies, as Seoul seeks closer ties with Tokyo to counter North Korean aggression.
South Korea and Japan are both key regional security allies of the United States, but bilateral ties have long been strained over Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula.
Around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced labour by Japan during the 35-year occupation, according to data from Seoul, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops. At a public hearing Thursday, Seo Min-jong, a senior official of the Foreign Affairs ministry, said the idea would be that victims could "receive compensation through a third party".
Local reports have said the fund in discussion would use donations from South Korean companies -- which benefitted from a reparations package from Japan -- without the participation of Japanese companies.    AFP





