Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:24 AM
Home Countryside

Four get life term in drug, murder cases in Chattogram, Faridpur

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in four days sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in two districts- Chattogram and Faridpur.
CHATTOGRAM: Two separate courts in the district in three days sentenced two men to life-term in jail in two different drug and murder cases.  
A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a drug trader to life-term of imprisonment for trading drugs.
Chattogram 4th Metropolitan Additional Sessions Judge Nargis Akter handed down the verdict.  
The convict is Md Tanvir, 38.
The court also fined him Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.
According to the prosecution, acting on a tip-off, a team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained drug trader Tanvir along with 49,400 yaba tablets from Sikolbaha area in Chattogram on September 12, 2020.
RAB official Sirajul Islam filed a case with Karnaphuli Police Station (PS) against the alleged drug trader on the same day.  
The court framed charges against the convicted person on December 21 in 2021.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict in presence of the accused after examining a total of nine prosecution witnesses out of 11.
Meanwhile, a court in the district on Monday sentenced a young man to life-term in jail for killing a young woman at Halishahar in the city in 2017.
Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jasim Uddin handed down the verdict.
The condemned convict is Rasel Prokash Rubel, 23, a resident of Baidyapara area under Satkania Upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000.
Nesar Ahmed, bench assistant of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the case statement, in 2017, Rubel and deceased Juli had an argument about something at Juli's house. At one stage of the altercation, Rubel stabbed Juli with a knife. Meanwhile, Juli also stabbed Rubel by the knife.
Both the injured were rescued by locals and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where Juli died while undergoing treatment.
Later on, Juli's family members filed a murder case with Halishahar PS in this regard.
After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.
Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Monday after taking depositions of witnesses.
FARIDPUR: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two drug peddlers to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed with Nagarkanda PS in 2012.
Faridpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar Dutta pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convicts are Tuhin Matubbar, 35, and Mosharaf Hossain, 30.
The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each.
Four more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved.
According to the prosecution, a patrol team of Nagarkanda PS conducted a frisk at a private car in Majhardia area on August 7, 2012, and caught five people red-handed along with 64 bottles of phensedyl.
Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.
Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Sunday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.
However, one of the convicts Mosharaf remained absconding during the trial.



