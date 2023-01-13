Video
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Dinajpur, Natore

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Natore, in three days.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A suspended policeman was killed under a train and his wife injured after being crushed by a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Hriday Shah, 28, son of Moksedul Haque, a resident of Ghaterpara area in Nilphamari.
The injured person is Raonak Jahan, 26, wife of the deceased.
Local sources said the Chilahati-bound Rupsa Express Train from Parbatipur hit Hriday and his wife while they were crossing a rail line riding by a motorcycle in Jakerganj area, which left him dead on the spot and his wife injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and admitted the injured to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex.
Sub-Inspector of Syedpur Railway Police Station (PS) Shaon confirmed the incident.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A construction worker was crushed under a train in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 30, son of Hazrat Pramanik, a resident of Tetonpara Village under Bagatipara Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the Lalmonirhat Express Intercity Train hit Aminul in Tetonpara Rahman Mor area at around 4pm while he was crossing the railway line, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagatipara Model PS Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.


