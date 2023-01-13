Three men electrocuted in 3 dists



Three men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Satkhira and Bhola, in three days.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 40, son of Abul Kashem, a resident of Char Lawrence area in the upazila. He worked in Kashem Decorator owned by his father.

Police and local sources said Abdur Rahman was working at a house in Ward No. 1 area under Char Kadira Union at noon. At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdur Rahim dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SATKHIRA: A union parishad (UP) member was electrocuted in Asashuni Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Chandrakant Mandal, 33, a member of Baradal UP in the upazila.

It was learnt that he came in contact with a live electric wire while going to irrigate a mustard field next to his house at around 10pm, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Asashuni Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Asashuni PS OC Mominul Islam confirmed the matter.

BHOLA: A farmer was electrocuted in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ahmed, 45, a resident of Aralia Village under Chandpur Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that the farmer came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working in an orchard next to his house, which left him severely injured.

Family members rescued him and took to Tazumuddin Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Tazumuddin PS OC Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.









