BSTI fines shop in Bogura

BOGURA, Jan 12: A mobile court of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) fined the owner of a food shop Tk 10 thousand for selling and marketing clarified butter 'Ghee' without BSTI authorisation.

The team led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Monira Sultana conducted a drive in Santahar area of Adamdhighi Upazila of the district on Thursday noon and fined a food shop, named 'M/S Gameen Food', the amount.

Inspector (CM Wing) of BSTI District Office Junaid Ahmed, Assistant Director (Metrology Wing) Md Mizanur Rahman and members of the law enforcers were also present during the drive.







