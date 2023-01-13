Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

BSTI fines shop in Bogura

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Jan 12: A mobile court of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) fined the owner of a food shop Tk 10 thousand for selling and marketing clarified butter 'Ghee' without BSTI authorisation.
The team led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Monira Sultana conducted a drive in Santahar area of Adamdhighi Upazila of the district on Thursday noon and fined a food shop, named 'M/S Gameen Food', the amount.
Inspector (CM Wing) of BSTI District Office Junaid Ahmed, Assistant Director (Metrology Wing) Md Mizanur Rahman and members of the law enforcers were also present during the drive.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four get life term in drug, murder cases in Chattogram, Faridpur
Two crushed under train in Dinajpur, Natore
Three men electrocuted in 3 dists
BSTI fines shop in Bogura
Weather forecast system set up in Meherpur
A week-long Divisional SME Product Fair began in Rajshahi
Dense fog paralyses life in Rajbari
A workshop aiming to prevent violence against women and


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft