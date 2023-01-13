Weather forecast system set up in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Jan 12: A state-of-the-art Weather Decision Support System apparatus has been set up in the district to forecast all types of weather news including natural calamities.

The apparatus has been installed in the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

With the help of this apparatus, various natural disasters including lightning, storms, cyclones, earthquakes, groundwater pollution in Meherpur can be predicted.

Earlier, people of Meherpur had to look at Chuadanga Meteorological Office.

But no manpower has yet been appointed to operate the apparatus. Initially, the apparatus will be managed by the DC office manpower.

According to the DC Office sources, the information of the apparatus will be updated on the bill board of Union Parishads.

Meherpur District is an agricultural region.

The Weather Decision Support System apparatus will collect information and analyze accurate meteorological data.

Meherpur District is also one of the best vegetable producing districts in south-western region. Due to lack of accurate weather forecast, farmers often face losses due to natural disasters.

Farmers of Meherpur are very happy for the apparatus.

Several farmers of Sadar Upazila said, "Every year we lose a lot of crops due to natural disasters. We don't get the right information at the right time. Now we will get regular weather information and we can take action accordingly."

Shankar Kumar Majumder, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension, said, farmers will benefit much from this apparatus. Through this, farmers will know whether it will rain or not, he added.

He further said, getting the news in advance of rain will save their irrigation cost. They will also know the forecast of natural calamities in advance, he maintained.

DC Dr. Mohammad Munsur Alam Khan said, this modern system is being used in different countries of the world, and it is the first in Bangladesh.

The control room has been set up in the DC office in the public interest in the absence of a meteorological office in Meherpur.











