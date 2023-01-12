Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dialysis Fee Hike At CMCH

Police sue protesting kidney patients, arrest one

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: A case has been filed against some kidney patients and their relatives who have been protesting the recent hike in dialysis fee at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.
Mostafizur Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) of Panchlaish police station, registered the case against Md Mostakim, a patient and 50 to 60 unidentified others around 12:30am
Wednesday.
Inspector Sadekur Rahman of Panchlaish police station said the case was filed against the patients on charges of assaulting police and obstructing their work.
Five policemen were injured while trying to remove the protesters from road, he said.
On Tuesday, police detained Mostakim from the CMCH during the patients' demonstrations blocking road and obstructing vehicular movement, said Md Nazim Uddin Majumder, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchlaish Police Station.
The kidney patients and their relatives have been staging demonstrations in front of the dialysis centre of the hospital for the last four days protesting the hike in dialysis fee.
The protesters said a patient needs dialysis eight times in a month and they have to pay Tk 2,795 first two times and Tk 510 for each of the rest.
Now the hospital authorities raised the fee to Tk 2935 and the patients have to pay it four times and Tk 535 for each of the rest dialysis in a month, they said.
Kidney Dialysis Centre was launched at the hospital under the public-private partnership project in 2017 and it is now operating with 32 dialysis machines.
According to the agreement with the Ministry of Health, Indian company Sandor will continue its operations at this center for ten years. The institution will use government space for this. A patient has to pay about Tk 3000 against kidney dialysis each time.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists sound alarm as ocean temperatures hit record high
Police sue protesting kidney patients, arrest one
CU suspends 18 students over clashes, sabotage plot
HC refuses to hear Minni bail petition
BNP's anti-govt movement has failed: Quader
AL killing people to stay in power: Fakhrul
Mitu murder case ready for trial in Ctg court
First phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins tomorrow  


Latest News
Monwar Hossain made ambassador to Myanmar
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in country
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft