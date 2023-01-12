Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

CU suspends 18 students over clashes, sabotage plot

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: The Chattogram University (CU) administration on Wednesday suspended 17 activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and an activist of Students Rights Council following clashes on the campus.
The suspended students were accused of plotting sabotage.
The CU Board of Residence, Health and Disciplinary Committee took the action at a virtual meeting chaired by Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shireen Akhtar.
According to CU sources, the activists of BCL and the Students Rights Council were involved in a series of clashes, vandalism and that they were plotting sabotage.
BCL's 17 activists have been suspended for different terms based on findings of a probe committee, supported by CCTV footage.
Among them, Tasfia Jannat Nolak, an English Department student and deputy information and research secretary of BCL has been suspended for 18 months for her alleged involvement with the clashes between BCL groups at the university's Begum Khaleda Zia Hall on August 11.
In August 2022, the CU  administration detained Md Jobayer Hossain, a student of the Law
Department, on the charge of destabilising the campus.  Jobayer identified himself as an activist of the Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student affiliate of Jamaat-e-Islami, after his detention.  
Later, it was found that Jobayer was an activist of the Students Rights Council.
Earlier, CU Chief Security Offficer Sheikh Abdur Razzak had filed a case against Jobayer with the Hathazari Police Station accusing him of planning  sabotage on the campus.
The CU administration expelled Jobayer for two years after finding his links with a militant network and the evidence of plotting sabotage on the university's shuttle trains.
Each of Arshil Azim Niloy of the Public Administration Department and Shoyeb Mohammad Atik of the Anthropology Department has been suspended for one year on the charge of assaulting a journalist, a student of the university, on September 26.
Sociology student Hasan Mahmud has been  suspended for one-year for vandalising the provost's office and harassing its officials and threatening the Provost over phone on October 8.
The other suspended students are - Shahidul Islam of the Institute of Education and Research, Anik Das of the Sanskrit Department, Mahmudul Hasan Ilias, Tonoy Kanti Sarker and Nahidul Islam of the Department of Islamic History and Culture, Labib Sayeed Faiyaz of the Economics Department, Md Ekramul Haque, Sifatul Islam and Md Mobarak Hossain of the History Department, Amirul Haque Chowdhury of the Finance Department, Md Shakhawat Hossain of the Bangla Department, Md Fahim of the Botany Department and Nayan Debnath of the Philosophy Department.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists sound alarm as ocean temperatures hit record high
Police sue protesting kidney patients, arrest one
CU suspends 18 students over clashes, sabotage plot
HC refuses to hear Minni bail petition
BNP's anti-govt movement has failed: Quader
AL killing people to stay in power: Fakhrul
Mitu murder case ready for trial in Ctg court
First phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins tomorrow  


Latest News
Monwar Hossain made ambassador to Myanmar
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in country
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft