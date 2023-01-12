CU suspends 18 students over clashes, sabotage plot

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: The Chattogram University (CU) administration on Wednesday suspended 17 activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and an activist of Students Rights Council following clashes on the campus.

The suspended students were accused of plotting sabotage.

The CU Board of Residence, Health and Disciplinary Committee took the action at a virtual meeting chaired by Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shireen Akhtar.

According to CU sources, the activists of BCL and the Students Rights Council were involved in a series of clashes, vandalism and that they were plotting sabotage.

BCL's 17 activists have been suspended for different terms based on findings of a probe committee, supported by CCTV footage.

Among them, Tasfia Jannat Nolak, an English Department student and deputy information and research secretary of BCL has been suspended for 18 months for her alleged involvement with the clashes between BCL groups at the university's Begum Khaleda Zia Hall on August 11.

In August 2022, the CU administration detained Md Jobayer Hossain, a student of the Law

Department, on the charge of destabilising the campus. Jobayer identified himself as an activist of the Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student affiliate of Jamaat-e-Islami, after his detention.

Later, it was found that Jobayer was an activist of the Students Rights Council.

Earlier, CU Chief Security Offficer Sheikh Abdur Razzak had filed a case against Jobayer with the Hathazari Police Station accusing him of planning sabotage on the campus.

The CU administration expelled Jobayer for two years after finding his links with a militant network and the evidence of plotting sabotage on the university's shuttle trains.

Each of Arshil Azim Niloy of the Public Administration Department and Shoyeb Mohammad Atik of the Anthropology Department has been suspended for one year on the charge of assaulting a journalist, a student of the university, on September 26.

Sociology student Hasan Mahmud has been suspended for one-year for vandalising the provost's office and harassing its officials and threatening the Provost over phone on October 8.

The other suspended students are - Shahidul Islam of the Institute of Education and Research, Anik Das of the Sanskrit Department, Mahmudul Hasan Ilias, Tonoy Kanti Sarker and Nahidul Islam of the Department of Islamic History and Culture, Labib Sayeed Faiyaz of the Economics Department, Md Ekramul Haque, Sifatul Islam and Md Mobarak Hossain of the History Department, Amirul Haque Chowdhury of the Finance Department, Md Shakhawat Hossain of the Bangla Department, Md Fahim of the Botany Department and Nayan Debnath of the Philosophy Department.













