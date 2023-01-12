Video
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:25 AM
HC refuses to hear Minni bail petition

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday refused to hear on the bail petition filed by death row convict Ayesha Siddika Minni in connection with a case filed for her husband Rifat Sharif's murder in Barguna.
The HC bench comprising Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Biswajit Debnath refused to hear Minni's bail petition when her lawyers advocate Syeda Nasrin and advocate Jamiul Haque Foysal made
a plea before the court.
"The HC bench refused to hear the petition on Wednesday and we'll go to another bench and place the petition," said advocate Jamiul.
Earlier in the day, lawyers Sayeda Nasrin and Jamiul Haque Faisal placed the bail petition before the HC for hearing.
On October 16 last year, Ayesha Siddika Minni filed the petition with the HC seeking bail in the case.
Minni, now in Kashimpur jail, submitted the petition through her lawyers ZI Khan Panna and AM Jamiul Haque Faisal, saying that she was not involved in the murder; rather, she tried to save Rifat.
On 30 September, 2020, Minni and five others were sentenced to death by district and sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman over Rifat's killing in Barguna in broad daylight in 2019.
The full verdict of the case was published on 3 October, 2020, and the death reference reached the High Court Division the next day.
Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked to death in Barguna town on 26 June, 2019. He was attacked near the main gate of Barguna Government College. Surveillance camera footage showed his wife Minni apparently trying to save him from the attackers.
Rifat's father filed a murder case accusing 24 people. Although Minni was initially named as a witness, she was later arrested on 16 July, 2019, and made an accused.
Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the main accused, was killed in an alleged gunfight with police on July 2 that year.
Minni and nine others were indicted for Rifat's murder on 1 January, 2020.
Meanwhile, 14 other underage accused are being tried separately at a juvenile court for the killing.


