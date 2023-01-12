BNP's anti-govt movement has failed: Quader



Thousands of Awami League leaders and activists at a rally in the city. (Inset)Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Qauder speaks at a party rally organised by AL's Dhaka city north unit at 8 No. Ward, Eidgah Field in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Top AL leaders said these in multiple rallies in the capital on the same day of mass sit-in programme of BNP. In their speeches addressing the BNP, AL leaders said that no anti-national force can raise its head. If they raise their heads, it will be strictly suppressed.

On the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's homecoming day, Dhaka South city AL held a rally in front of the central office of AL on Bangabandhu Avenue.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and others spoke in the programme while Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi was in the chair.

In the rally Obaidul Quader claimed that the movement of BNP was fake and said that there was an average rally in Paltan.

"We saw a 12-party alliance rallying in Bijay Nagar there were 24 people in all. The 7-party coalition is sitting in front of the press club by setting chairs, 20 people on the stage and in front of them total 15 people were including journalists. Till 1:00pm three parties were present, 4 parties were absent," he added.

Quader also said, "They are sitting on the pavement, the stage is there, the audience of them is also there. 54 parties are against Sheikh Hasina today. What will happen? 54 horses will lay eggs. They are doing fake movement and it's a cow market."

Claiming that BNP is trying to create communal riots, Kamrul Islam said, "They want an unelected government. They will be resisted. It is better if they come to the polls. If they do not come, there will be no benefit from any movement. The Awami League government cannot be brought down."

Stating that there will be no place for any evil forces in Bangladesh; Abdur Rahman said that the people of the country are not with BNP, they have rejected them. They are communal evil.

Mahbubul Alam Hanif commented that BNP is again conspiring to create chaos in the country and said that the anti liberation forces in Bangladesh will not be able to raise their heads. If anyone raises his head, we will suppress them strictly. Bangladesh has turned around now under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. Now the party (BNP) is starting the conspiracy again.

Claiming that the arsonists of 2013, 14 and 15 have entered the field again, Dipu Moni said, let us take the Father of the Nation's dream of Sonar Bangla and resist the evil forces to continue this progress under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and others spoke at a rally organized by Dhaka North city Juba League at Farmgate in the capital.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "Mirza Fakhrul Sahib has come out of prison. He is now saying that they do not return home without bringing down the government. The government will not fall as the government is the people's government. The government is a government of peace and development. This government cannot be brought down."













