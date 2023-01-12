Video
AL killing people to stay in power: Fakhrul

He announces fresh programme on Jan 16

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent 

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists at a rally at Naya Paltan in the city. (Inset) BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday urged countrymen to wake up to restore their voting rights by unseating the unelected AL regime. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday, "Awami League government cannot stay in power without killing, enforced disappearances and torturing people."
Speaking at the sit-in demonstration in front of BNP's central office at Naya Paltan, he said, "We will hold simultaneous demonstrations, rallies and take out processions across the country on January 16 to realise our 10-point demand including reducing electricity price."
On January rallies would be held and processions will be taken out in 16 municipal, upazila and district towns and cities.
Fakhrul said, "Politically bankrupt and unelected Awami League government was staying in power by using law enforcement agencies and the administration. This fascist government snatched the people's right to vote, that's why they are totally isolated from the people."
"Now the fascist government wants to establish BAKSAL rule in Bangladesh,"
|he said.   
He said that the      Awami League regime increased the prices of gas, electricity and the essentials disregarding the people's ability to pay.
He said that the corrupt government was helping its followers to launder money.
The purchase of 14 houses in the United States by Dhaka Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan is the latest example of their money laundering, he said.
He called upon the people to defeat the Awami League regime in free and fair election under a neutral caretaker government.  
BNP with like-minded parties is holding simultaneous movement for dissolving Parliament, resignation of the Awami League government and general election under a non-partisan caretaker administration.
In the capital, the demonstration began at Naya Paltan at 10:30am on Wednesday.
BNP workers in processions gathered at  Naya Paltan.
They sat down on mats and newspapers on one side of the road in front of the BNP central office as well as at Fakirapul and Nightingale Junction in Kakrail.
Among others, BNP Vice Chairman Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, BNP Chairperson'sAdvisory Council Member Aman Ullah Aman, Abdul Quddus, Afroza Khanam Rita, Central Leaders Asaduzzaman Ripon, Masud Ahmed Talukdar took part in the demonstration, chaired by BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain.
The protesters raised slogans demanding freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and other imprisoned leaders and activities.  
BNP held mass sit in demonstrations in 10 organisational divisions, including in Dhaka.
BNP Standing Committee Members,  Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury participated in Chittagong, Abdul Moin Khan in Rajshahi, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy in Sylhet, Selima Rahman in Barisal, Nazrul Islam Khan in Mymensingh, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku in Rangpur, Barkat Ullah Bulu in Comilla, Shamsuzzaman Dudu in Khulna and Ahmed Azam Khan in Faridpur.
BNP-led 12-party alliance holding sit in demonstration at Bijay Nagar in the city on Wednesday. photo: observer

