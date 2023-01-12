Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mitu murder case ready for trial in Ctg court

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11:  The sensational Mahmuda Khatun Mitu murder case is ready for trial.
Mitu was wife of sacked Superintendent of Police Babul Akhter.
The Court of Chattogram Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Abdul Halim sent the case to the Court of Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge for trial, lawyer of ex-SP Babul Akhter, Advocate Gulam Mowla Murad, told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.
"The trial of Mitu murder case is expected to begin towards the end of the current month," said Advocate Murad.
Wednesday was fixed for the appearance of the absconding accused, M Kamrul Islam Sikdar alias Musa and M Khairul Islam alias Kalu.
On September 13, 2022, the Police Bureau of Investigation(PBI) submitted a 2,084-page charge sheet accusing seven persons including Babul Akhtar.
 The charge sheet has been accepted by the court
on October 10, 2022.
The court issued warrants to arrest two absconding accused.
Among the charge sheeted accused Babul Akhtar, Wasim, Shahjahan and Anwar are in jail while Ehteshamul is free on bail.
Mahmuda Akter Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of June 5, 2016, when she was taking her son to school.
It happened a few days after Babul was promoted as Superintendent of Police and joined the Police Headquarters in Dhaka.
After Mitu's death, Babul filed a murder case against a few unnamed suspects with the Panchlaish Police Station.
After PBI took charge of the investigation, it implicated Babul in the case of murder of his wife and he was arrested.
According to the PBI Babul had an affair with another woman that led to the murder of Mitu.
The PBI pressed murder charge against Babul and six other suspects on September 13 in which Babul was named as the mastermind.
Babul was later taken into police custody.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists sound alarm as ocean temperatures hit record high
Police sue protesting kidney patients, arrest one
CU suspends 18 students over clashes, sabotage plot
HC refuses to hear Minni bail petition
BNP's anti-govt movement has failed: Quader
AL killing people to stay in power: Fakhrul
Mitu murder case ready for trial in Ctg court
First phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins tomorrow  


Latest News
Monwar Hossain made ambassador to Myanmar
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in country
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft