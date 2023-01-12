Mitu murder case ready for trial in Ctg court

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: The sensational Mahmuda Khatun Mitu murder case is ready for trial.

Mitu was wife of sacked Superintendent of Police Babul Akhter.

The Court of Chattogram Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Abdul Halim sent the case to the Court of Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge for trial, lawyer of ex-SP Babul Akhter, Advocate Gulam Mowla Murad, told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

"The trial of Mitu murder case is expected to begin towards the end of the current month," said Advocate Murad.

Wednesday was fixed for the appearance of the absconding accused, M Kamrul Islam Sikdar alias Musa and M Khairul Islam alias Kalu.

On September 13, 2022, the Police Bureau of Investigation(PBI) submitted a 2,084-page charge sheet accusing seven persons including Babul Akhtar.

The charge sheet has been accepted by the court

on October 10, 2022.

The court issued warrants to arrest two absconding accused.

Among the charge sheeted accused Babul Akhtar, Wasim, Shahjahan and Anwar are in jail while Ehteshamul is free on bail.

Mahmuda Akter Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of June 5, 2016, when she was taking her son to school.

It happened a few days after Babul was promoted as Superintendent of Police and joined the Police Headquarters in Dhaka.

After Mitu's death, Babul filed a murder case against a few unnamed suspects with the Panchlaish Police Station.

After PBI took charge of the investigation, it implicated Babul in the case of murder of his wife and he was arrested.

According to the PBI Babul had an affair with another woman that led to the murder of Mitu.

The PBI pressed murder charge against Babul and six other suspects on September 13 in which Babul was named as the mastermind.

Babul was later taken into police custody.















