First phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins tomorrow  

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, the largest gathering of Muslims outside Saudi Arabia, will begin on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the city on Friday (January 13). It will continue till January 15 this year.

This year's Bishwa Ijtema will be held in two phases. The second phase of the Ijtema, however, will begin on January 20 at the same venue and it is scheduled to end with Akheri Munajat on January 22.

Among the conflicting

two Tabligh groups, Maulana Zubair Ahmad's followers will join the first phase of the Ijtema while Maulana Wasiful Islam's group will join the second phase of the congregation, according to the organizers and authorities relevant with maintaining law and order situation.

According to the organizers, the first phase of Ijtema will begin with 'Aam Bayan (general sermons)' by noted scholars after Fajr prayers on Friday that will end with 'Akheri Munajat (final prayers)' on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Islamic Foundation (IF) on Monday issued directives for holding the Ijtema successfully, keeping intact the law and order, religious and social harmony as well as upholding the country's image before the foreigners, who will join the congregation.













