Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

First phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins tomorrow  

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, the largest gathering of Muslims outside Saudi Arabia, will begin on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the city on Friday (January 13). It will continue till January 15 this year.
This year's Bishwa Ijtema will be held in two phases. The second phase of the Ijtema, however, will begin on January 20 at the same venue and it is scheduled to end with Akheri Munajat on January 22.
Among the conflicting
two Tabligh groups, Maulana Zubair Ahmad's followers will join the first phase of the Ijtema while Maulana Wasiful Islam's group will join the second phase of the congregation, according to the organizers and authorities relevant with maintaining law and order situation.
According to the organizers, the first phase of Ijtema will begin with 'Aam Bayan (general sermons)' by noted scholars after Fajr prayers on Friday that will end with 'Akheri Munajat (final prayers)' on Sunday.
On the occasion, the Islamic Foundation (IF) on Monday issued directives for holding the Ijtema successfully, keeping intact the law and order, religious and social harmony as well as upholding the country's image before the foreigners, who will join the congregation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists sound alarm as ocean temperatures hit record high
Police sue protesting kidney patients, arrest one
CU suspends 18 students over clashes, sabotage plot
HC refuses to hear Minni bail petition
BNP's anti-govt movement has failed: Quader
AL killing people to stay in power: Fakhrul
Mitu murder case ready for trial in Ctg court
First phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins tomorrow  


Latest News
Monwar Hossain made ambassador to Myanmar
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in country
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft