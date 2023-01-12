Video
CPC delegation pays courtesy call on Quader

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) paid a courtesy call on Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.
The CCP delegation of 8 members met with Obaidul Quader at Setu Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday morning.
The delegation was led by Chen Zhou, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China. Yao Wen, the new Chinese ambassador to
Bangladesh, was present at the time.
During the meeting, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader highlighted China's contribution to the development of various infrastructures including the construction of Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Karnaphuli Tunnel, and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Bangladesh. He emphasized on improving relations between 'Party to Party' and the people of the two countries.
The Chinese delegation congratulated Obaidul Quader for being elected as the General Secretary of Awami League for the third time.


