Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

RMG export gets a boost

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

RMG export gets a boost

RMG export gets a boost

Country�s apparel sector seems to have left behind the bad days as export marked a significant uplift in the last year. Export increase in the sector by $12.08 billion in the last five years in the face of all devouring Covid19 and Russia-Ukraine war no doubt fills us with renewed hope.

According to a news report in this daily published on Wednesday, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), apparel export from Bangladesh jumped at $ 32.92 billion in 2018, $ 33.07 billion in 2019which in 2020 fell to $ 27.48 billion for Covid.

However, the exports that reached $ 35.81 billion in 2021, marked a huge recovery with exports exceeded $45 billion in the bygone year. With the apparel sector turned around combating mounting internal and external challenges, we believe a silver line peeps in the horizon of national economy. Obviously, such development is an indicative of the growing resilience of Bangladesh's apparel sector which alone contributes the most of the country's total export earnings.

However, the global economy is confronted with mounting inflation as EURO is depreciating against US dollars. Import costs of raw materials are also on the rise. Yet the outlook is wary of the economic slowdown in advanced economies.

Undeniably, there are still plenty of challenges which need to be addressed the quickest.

We believe the time has come to prioritise taking measures to cut costs at the production end of operations.  Moreover, it is also time for our manufacturers to diversify and focus on high-quality products that shall fetch higher amounts.

No doubt, Bangladesh is a developing country with aspirations of becoming a high-income one in the next two decades, but this also needs to be reflected in the incomes of people from all sectors of the country. The country has been under vigilance when it comes to safety compliance as well, but fatal incidents in separate factories are still continuing, which need to be dealt with appropriate actions.

As such, we expect international clothing retailers and brands to acknowledge value that Bangladesh provides coupled with supplying for all their apparels needs.

Unsurprisingly, it is good news that Bangladesh yet remains one of the preferred sourcing countries for western importers and retailers.

Last but not the least, adaptability to the changing trends is a must to sustain growth in our apparel industry in the long run. We must keep pace with the demands of the time. Our industry has now arrived at a juncture where we need to move up the value ladder by shifting from basic to higher-end products to sustain our growth.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMG export gets a boost
Can TCB alone handle the kitchen market crisis?
Tale of a triumphant homecoming
Sweeping cold waves paralyses life
Clean the air
Quantum jump in road crash casualties
Out in the cold
Police must act up to PM’s advice


Latest News
Monwar Hossain made ambassador to Myanmar
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in country
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft