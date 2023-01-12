Video
Build the main gate of CoU

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Dear Sir

Comilla University was established in 2006 about 9 km from Comilla city. It was established in Salmanpur area near Shalban Bihar, Beltali Bishwa road next to Dhaka-Chittagong Highway where the main gate of the university is constructed. The transport of teachers and students from the campus reaches various destinations in the city through the Bishwa Road.

Recently, the road and township authorities demolished the gate of the university to construct an underpass. A letter was sent to the authority concerned from the university administration to install a gate, but there is no positive response yet.

Hence, dissatisfaction arises among university students. Therefore, I strongly demand an immediate initiative of authority concerned to construct a new gate immediately.

Mohammad Al Amin
Student of Public Administration, Comilla University


