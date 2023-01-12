





Let your passion be your profession



But the first man had something else in his mind. He said to himself: �DO I REALLY NEED TO RUN FASTER THAN THE TIGER? LET ME RUN FASTER THAN YOU ONLY!!!�It is the story about deception that sometimes we say jokingly but there is a lesson � we must always equip ourselves with whatever means we have at our disposal though not for deceiving others. We must do that to face any kind of challenge in life. If not, we may stress and exhaust ourselves very easily or, worst enough, decide not to face a challenging situation only because we are not prepared enough. It is this notion that makes us scared and de-motivated and eventually it seems impossible to us leading us to failure in life.



To the contrary, if we only could look straight into the things, if we only could figure it out that sometimes doing things just a little better than others could take us one step ahead in life, life would then definitely be much easier and less stressful.Then, why don�t we do it? The answer is, We CAN�T! Most of us, sadly enough, don�t carry a pair of running shoes with us that can boost our spirit up at certain situations. Our nonchalant society and the stereotypical education system only teach us to run bare-footed. It makes all of us take the same challenge in the same way while each individual is different. Now, what happens if you set a competition of climbing trees between a monkey and a fish? Who do you think would win? Certainly it is the monkey that is going to win but the fish would also discover its worth if there were a swimming competition as well.



Our educational system constantly puts us in such kinds of rat races in an uneven and lifeless competition. No matter how much you love literature, you must study physics and be an engineer. Who cares if you have the voice of a nightingale, you must be a corporate slave to be successful in the eyes of the society. We simply learn to grow up with some bookish academic knowledge and our ultimate goal happens to be achieving a certificate with good CGPA. We simply stay blind to the other part of the coin.



If we look at the developed countries, students are meant to get a year break after completing high school and before entering college life. During this time, they may go travelling and gather knowledge about the world or may get involved in some sorts of paid works so that they can save money for their further educational expenses. Teenagers and young adults work as waiters, cleaners, sales persons; some deliver foods while some others provide bike rides to the commuters and thus happily provide financial supports to their families. This helps them to learn better communication skills and makes them more competent in problem solving and stress management as well. On top of that, doing this kind of part-time jobs not only bring economic independence to them but also make a little but positive contribution to the country�s economy.



And what about us? We drag it all the way to complete our graduation or Master�s Degree before we even start thinking about job and career and thus miss out a good deal of our youth just being bookish nerds and certificate chasers. From the very beginning of academic lives our thoughts and dreams are put in a mould. Study, study, and only keep studying and be a topper. A topper should be in a perpetual fight to remain topper and a loser should lead a life of agony and frustrations for not being a topper. Students are brutally denied their most cherished free-times, me-times and we-times. All their hours, days and months are set for chasing a bogus- boo, a 90 per cent. And a change in this is simply the demand of time.



The world is developing fast and it�s making room for all kinds of skills and talents. Cooking, baking for example was once seen to be the means of keeping the women stuck and busy in the kitchen while now many of them are counting a good cash being involved in catering business because life is being busy and people don�t have time to cook. Being a sportsman or a fashion designer or a make-up artist can also be a career now. The ones, who are good at presentation, may promote brands and products on internet and thus can earn from it. There are really so many ways and when they start early, they can learn through trial and error and can pick the best one for them. That is how we can build better leaders and organizers.



On top of everything, no one can deny the fact that you can bring the best out of you only when you do something close to your heart and related to the qualities and features you inherit. When your passion turns out to be your profession, then you don�t work every day, you rather enjoy every bit of it. Doing something with love and passion can take you further than you can even imagine.



So, all we need now is to value work as a work whatever the type it is so that our young ones feel free and motivated to join the workforce according to their taste and talents. Shaking off our professional prejudice, it�s time we be more positive and welcoming to this issue and let our society explore the vast world of job diversity.



- Roselyn Zaman, English Language teacher and IELTS instructor

�On top of everything, no one can deny the fact that you can bring the best out of you only when you do something close to your heart and related to the qualities and features you inherit. When your passion turns out to be your profession, then you don�t work every day, you rather enjoy every bit of it. Doing something with love and passion can take you further than you can even imagine�















In this challenging world always, our intention is to go ahead leaving others behind by means of deceit and deception. This is like a story of a tiger and two men - one of who wanted the other to be eaten by the tiger. Those two of the stories were passing through a deep forest. Suddenly they understood that they were being stalked by a tiger. So, one of them said: �Let�s run! Let�s run as fast as we can.��Is there any point in running? Can we anyway run faster than a tiger? It�s obvious that one of us is going to be the feast of the tiger today,� said the other one in utter dismay. Still, the first man wanted to give it a try. He took out a pair of running shoes from his bag and started wearing them so that he could run faster. The other man jeered at him: �Do you think running skates would anyway help you run faster than a tiger?�But the first man had something else in his mind. He said to himself: �DO I REALLY NEED TO RUN FASTER THAN THE TIGER? LET ME RUN FASTER THAN YOU ONLY!!!�It is the story about deception that sometimes we say jokingly but there is a lesson � we must always equip ourselves with whatever means we have at our disposal though not for deceiving others. We must do that to face any kind of challenge in life. If not, we may stress and exhaust ourselves very easily or, worst enough, decide not to face a challenging situation only because we are not prepared enough. It is this notion that makes us scared and de-motivated and eventually it seems impossible to us leading us to failure in life.To the contrary, if we only could look straight into the things, if we only could figure it out that sometimes doing things just a little better than others could take us one step ahead in life, life would then definitely be much easier and less stressful.Then, why don�t we do it? The answer is, We CAN�T! Most of us, sadly enough, don�t carry a pair of running shoes with us that can boost our spirit up at certain situations. Our nonchalant society and the stereotypical education system only teach us to run bare-footed. It makes all of us take the same challenge in the same way while each individual is different. Now, what happens if you set a competition of climbing trees between a monkey and a fish? Who do you think would win? Certainly it is the monkey that is going to win but the fish would also discover its worth if there were a swimming competition as well.Our educational system constantly puts us in such kinds of rat races in an uneven and lifeless competition. No matter how much you love literature, you must study physics and be an engineer. Who cares if you have the voice of a nightingale, you must be a corporate slave to be successful in the eyes of the society. We simply learn to grow up with some bookish academic knowledge and our ultimate goal happens to be achieving a certificate with good CGPA. We simply stay blind to the other part of the coin.If we look at the developed countries, students are meant to get a year break after completing high school and before entering college life. During this time, they may go travelling and gather knowledge about the world or may get involved in some sorts of paid works so that they can save money for their further educational expenses. Teenagers and young adults work as waiters, cleaners, sales persons; some deliver foods while some others provide bike rides to the commuters and thus happily provide financial supports to their families. This helps them to learn better communication skills and makes them more competent in problem solving and stress management as well. On top of that, doing this kind of part-time jobs not only bring economic independence to them but also make a little but positive contribution to the country�s economy.And what about us? We drag it all the way to complete our graduation or Master�s Degree before we even start thinking about job and career and thus miss out a good deal of our youth just being bookish nerds and certificate chasers. From the very beginning of academic lives our thoughts and dreams are put in a mould. Study, study, and only keep studying and be a topper. A topper should be in a perpetual fight to remain topper and a loser should lead a life of agony and frustrations for not being a topper. Students are brutally denied their most cherished free-times, me-times and we-times. All their hours, days and months are set for chasing a bogus- boo, a 90 per cent. And a change in this is simply the demand of time.The world is developing fast and it�s making room for all kinds of skills and talents. Cooking, baking for example was once seen to be the means of keeping the women stuck and busy in the kitchen while now many of them are counting a good cash being involved in catering business because life is being busy and people don�t have time to cook. Being a sportsman or a fashion designer or a make-up artist can also be a career now. The ones, who are good at presentation, may promote brands and products on internet and thus can earn from it. There are really so many ways and when they start early, they can learn through trial and error and can pick the best one for them. That is how we can build better leaders and organizers.On top of everything, no one can deny the fact that you can bring the best out of you only when you do something close to your heart and related to the qualities and features you inherit. When your passion turns out to be your profession, then you don�t work every day, you rather enjoy every bit of it. Doing something with love and passion can take you further than you can even imagine.So, all we need now is to value work as a work whatever the type it is so that our young ones feel free and motivated to join the workforce according to their taste and talents. Shaking off our professional prejudice, it�s time we be more positive and welcoming to this issue and let our society explore the vast world of job diversity.- Roselyn Zaman, English Language teacher and IELTS instructor�On top of everything, no one can deny the fact that you can bring the best out of you only when you do something close to your heart and related to the qualities and features you inherit. When your passion turns out to be your profession, then you don�t work every day, you rather enjoy every bit of it. Doing something with love and passion can take you further than you can even imagine�