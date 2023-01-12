Free court premise from touts

Pic server



The court is the last resort of justice aspirants. Access to justice through courts is a right of a citizen. Not only statutory laws but also our constitution recognizes that right of citizens. Article 27 of the Bangladesh Constitution states, "All citizens are equal before the law and entitled to equal protection of the law".



Our Constitution says that the right to equal protection of law is not only a right but also a fundamental right. Fundamental rights are rights that the state is legally obligated to provide to its citizens. That is, the state is committed to enforce these basic rights of citizens. However, the state has imposed certain conditions and procedures for obtaining legal protection.



Article 35 of the Constitution mentions certain conditions and procedures subject to fulfillment of the fundamental rights and the right to the protection of law. There is a provision to enforce this right of people through existing courts. The state enforces this right of citizens through the courts.



In other words, justice is ensured to the candidates through the judges. Judicial personnel include court judges, clerks, lawyers and clerks employed by lawyers. It is the duty of a state to ensure justice to the litigant through the courts. And there are multifaceted obstacles in ensuring this justice. Currently, one of the many obstacles is the violence of touts and brokers in the court. Lately, such news has been reported in the media as well. According to the rules, a lawyer certified by the Bangladesh Bar Council will accept the case of the litigants. But the question is how much the rules are being followed!



Recently published on the government registered legal online news portal "lawyers club bangladesh.com" the headline of the news is "Practice by opening chambers without certificate, arrested while accepting cases". It is said in the news - "Divya has been practicing as a lawyer for a long time by opening a chamber without a Bar Council certificate. Not only the judge's court, he has a chamber in the Supreme Court! He was accepting cases by deceiving the litigants. But the end was not saved. A tout was caught during the tout eviction campaign of the executive council of the Dhaka Lawyers Association. The tout named Noor Nabi (Swapan) was arrested from Parzoar Center in Court House Street of Dhaka Subordinate Court area. At that time, a visiting card and an advocate seal were found in his chamber. Executive member of Dhaka Bar Association, Advocate Abu Sufian confirmed this information to Lawyers Club Bangladesh.com. This lawyer said that the detained person is not yet registered as a lawyer. But for a long time, he has been practicing as a lawyer with a visiting card, Ad.Seal and renting a chamber in his own name by introducing himself as a lawyer. Advocate Sufian also said that today, during the operation of the Executive Council of Dhaka Lawyers' Association to evict the touts, we arrested him while receiving the case from Parzoar Center's Room No-B-17. He also said that to ensure a lawyer-friendly environment, the tout eviction campaign will be conducted regularly by the association's executive council.



Such incidents are happening frequently in different court districts of the country. Various lawyers' associations are also taking action by identifying fake lawyers, touts, brokers, fake muhuri, clerks from court premises. But it seems that this crime is not decreasing. A writ petition was filed in the Hon'ble High Court on February 17, 2020 to resolve this issue.



The writ petition said, "According to Article 41 of the Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Order 1972, all those involved in the legal profession must be certified by the Bar Council. Otherwise, there is a provision of imprisonment for six months. But because the Bar Council does not take effective action in this regard, the violence of tout-brokers is increasing in the court arena". In view of this, the High Court has ordered to take effective measures to stop the violence and activities of touts, brokers, fake lawyers from the legal arena of the country. The court has asked the Bar Council Secretary to submit a report after resolving the application in this regard within two months. (Source: Daily Introduction, March 2, 2020). Bar Associations have taken and are taking steps at different times to solve this problem of court building. But the big question now is how effective steps have been taken to solve the problem. Although the general public has become a bit more aware than before. However, to avoid the clutches of tout-brokers, a lawyer should be consulted directly in case of litigation matters.



Litigants should refrain from taking legal advice and financial transactions from anyone other than a lawyer. In order to eliminate touts and brokers from courtrooms, litigants themselves have to be more aware. More planned steps taken by the Bar Associations in this regard may be able to rid the courts of tout-brokers.



- Md Rayhan Ali, Advocate & Columnist Judge Court, Khulna

Justice is ensured to the candidates through the judges. Judicial personnel include court judges, clerks, lawyers and clerks employed by lawyers. It is the duty of a state to ensure justice to the litigant through the courts. And there are multifaceted obstacles in ensuring this justice. Currently, one of the many obstacles is the violence of touts and brokers in the court. Lately, such news has been reported in the media as well. According to the rules, a lawyer certified by the Bangladesh Bar Council will accept the case of the litigants. But the question is how much the rules are being followed!















