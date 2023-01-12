Peruvian man gets life term for carrying  2.3kg cocaine

A Peruvian national was sentenced to life term imprisonment by a Dhaka Court on Wednesday for possessing cocaine.

Judge Fatema Ferdous of Fifth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court in Dhaka pronounced the judgement in presence of the convict Jaime Bardales Gomez, 52, a citizen of Peru.

However the court acquitted two Bangladeshi accused, Md Abdus Salam and Salah Uddin, as the allegations brought against them were not proven beyond doubt.

The case statement is that on September 1 in 2015, Customs House and the Department of Narcotics Control detained Bardales Gomez with 2.3kg of cocaine at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Bardales Gomez had arrived on an Emirates flight from Dubai around 8:30am on that day. During preliminary interrogation, Bardales said he was supposed to carry the cocaine to India but changed his course and came to Bangladesh. After the recovery, a case was filed against him with Airport Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.