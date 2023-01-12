HC denies bail to Dihan

After disposing of a bail petition, the High Court on Wednesday denied to grant bail to Iftekhar Fardin Dihan saying that there is no scope to consider his bail as he committed heinous crimes by raping and murdering of student Anushka Noor Amin in Kalabagan of the capital.

"The accused committed heinous crime. Because of this, there is no opportunity to consider bail," the HC bench comprising Justice SM Emdadul Hoque and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar came up with the observation after disposing of the bail petition.

At the same time, the HC bench ordered the lower court concerned to complete the trial proceedings of the case quickly.

Senior lawyer Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun and Advocate Zainul Abedin appeared for Dihan while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi represented the state during the hearing on the bail petition.

Anushka Noor Amin, 17, an O Level student of Mastermind School in Dhanmondi, was "sexually assaulted and "killed" on January 7 in 2021, after she went to her boy friend Fardin Iftekhar Dihan's house in Kalabagan.

The next day, victim's father Md Al Amin filed a case with Kalabagan Police Station accusing Anushka's lover Iftekhar Fardin Dihan of killing her daughter after gang-rape.

Later, Dihan, the lone accused in the case, gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court.

The court recorded the statement under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and later, he was sent to jail. Since then he was in jail and the case is now pending before the Dhaka court for disposal.









