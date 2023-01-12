Foolproof security taken for Ijtema devotees, foreign guests: IGP   



Adequate measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security for devotees including foreigners arriving at the Biswa Ijtema ground, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Abdullah Al-Mamun said this while talking to reporters after visiting the Ijtema ground at Tongi in Gazipur on Wednesday.

The first phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held on January 13 to January 15 and the second phase from January 20.

The law enforcement forces will also ensure security using helicopters, watch towers, dog squad and CCTV cameras, he added.

The government has taken all-out preparations to ensure smooth holding of Biswa Ijtema in two phases.

Additional IGP (Operations) Atiqul Islam, Additional IGP (Special Branch) Md Monirul Islam, IGP (Tourist Police) Habibur Rahman and Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam were present.







