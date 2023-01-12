Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

IUB inducted into the Nature Positive Universities Alliance

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent


Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has been inducted into the Nature Positive Universities Alliance, a global network of over 100 universities from almost 50 countries that have pledged to work to prevent and reverse nature loss.
The University of Oxford and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) announced the launch of the Alliance on December 8, 2022, during the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15).
The pledges include four key elements: baseline assessments; specific, time-bound and measurable targets; bold actions to reduce biodiversity impacts, protect and restore species and ecosystems and transparent annual reporting.
Professor of Biodiversity at the Department of Biology, University of Oxford and Co-founder of the Nature Positive Universities Alliance E.J. Milner-Gulland said: "As universities, we occupy a unique position in educating future leaders, researching solutions to environmental challenges and influencing our communities and governments. By addressing our own institutions' environmental impacts, we can be powerful thought leaders while also directly contributing to restoring nature." The Alliance brings higher education institutions together to use their power and influence as drivers of positive change. Members from 408 universities are already a part of the network that also includes a Student Ambassador Programme encompassing over 100 students from 35 countries.
Associate Professor and Head of IUB's Department of Environmental Science and Management, Dr K Ayaz Rabbani said: "We, at IUB, are very excited to be part of this network and hope to work with the partner organisations to come up with effective and meaningful ways to improve the biodiversity of our campus and the community in general. We are hoping that the experience we gain will be a positive step towards reducing our carbon footprint."
As part of this initiative, IUB's Department of Environmental Science and Management has conducted two baseline surveys to assess the university's carbon footprint and biodiversity and identified areas to reduce impacts and increase biodiversity by achieving short- and long-term targets. So far, a total of 10 IUB students have joined the initiative as ambassadors and are volunteering with mentors from the University of Oxford and the UNEP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Peruvian man gets life term for carrying  2.3kg cocaine
HC denies bail to Dihan
Bangladesh Chhatra League holding a rally on Dhaka
Foolproof security taken for Ijtema devotees, foreign guests: IGP   
IUB inducted into the Nature Positive Universities Alliance
Notices issued against involved BCL men in CU, SAU clashes
Bodies of 2 missing in trawler capsize found
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a gathering


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in country
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft