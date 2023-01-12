IUB inducted into the Nature Positive Universities Alliance



Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has been inducted into the Nature Positive Universities Alliance, a global network of over 100 universities from almost 50 countries that have pledged to work to prevent and reverse nature loss.

The University of Oxford and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) announced the launch of the Alliance on December 8, 2022, during the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15).

The pledges include four key elements: baseline assessments; specific, time-bound and measurable targets; bold actions to reduce biodiversity impacts, protect and restore species and ecosystems and transparent annual reporting.

Professor of Biodiversity at the Department of Biology, University of Oxford and Co-founder of the Nature Positive Universities Alliance E.J. Milner-Gulland said: "As universities, we occupy a unique position in educating future leaders, researching solutions to environmental challenges and influencing our communities and governments. By addressing our own institutions' environmental impacts, we can be powerful thought leaders while also directly contributing to restoring nature." The Alliance brings higher education institutions together to use their power and influence as drivers of positive change. Members from 408 universities are already a part of the network that also includes a Student Ambassador Programme encompassing over 100 students from 35 countries.

Associate Professor and Head of IUB's Department of Environmental Science and Management, Dr K Ayaz Rabbani said: "We, at IUB, are very excited to be part of this network and hope to work with the partner organisations to come up with effective and meaningful ways to improve the biodiversity of our campus and the community in general. We are hoping that the experience we gain will be a positive step towards reducing our carbon footprint."

As part of this initiative, IUB's Department of Environmental Science and Management has conducted two baseline surveys to assess the university's carbon footprint and biodiversity and identified areas to reduce impacts and increase biodiversity by achieving short- and long-term targets. So far, a total of 10 IUB students have joined the initiative as ambassadors and are volunteering with mentors from the University of Oxford and the UNEP.





