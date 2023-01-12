Notices issued against involved BCL men in CU, SAU clashes

Two separate notices on Wednesday, issued by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), asked the involved leaders and activists of the party in the recent clashes on Chittagong University (CU) and Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) campuses to show reasons why organisational action should not be taken against them.

Signed by BCL President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, the involved men were instructed to submit a written statement to the central office of the student body by seven days.

Meanwhile the CU authorities suspended six BCL men for their involvement in the recent clashes on the campus took place on two consecutive days - January 5 and 6, following a spat on the Shuttle Train, which left over 15 injured.

Besides, at least 10 were injured in a clash between two factions of the Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) unit of the BCL on January 6, over bargaining on an arrangement of a meeting on the campus.



