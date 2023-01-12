Bodies of 2 missing in trawler capsize found



BARGUNA, Jan 11: The bodies of two fishermen, who were missing in a trawler sinking incident at Patharghata upazila in Barguna, have been recovered.

The deceased were identified as Baijid Bepari and Yusuf Bepari, residents of Padma village of the upazila.

Patharghata Sadar UP Chairman Alamgir Hossain said Baijid Bepari's body was found floating in Pakkidiya area, adjacent to the Sundarban, 30 kilometers southwest from Patharghata on Tuesday at around 5:00pm. Within a few hours, on Wednesday around 9:00am, the body of Yusuf Bepari was found floating in Baleshwar river.

Earlier, the victims went missing after the trawler sank in Pakkidiya area of the Sundarban, 30km southwest of Patharghata, on January 5.

Patharghata Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Majumder confirmed the matter.





