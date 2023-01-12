Video
6 killed, several others injured in separate road, train accidents in 4 dists

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent


At least six people were killed and several others were injured in separate road and train accidents in Dhaka, Tangail, Dinajpur and Kurigram on Wednesday.
In Dhaka, a 19-year-old college student died after being hit by a train at Tejgaon on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Saeed Abdullah who sat for the HSC exam from Tejgaon Science College.
Saeed died on the spot after a train hit him while he was walking on the rail tracks around 11:00am, said Kamrul Islam, a sub-inspector of Dhaka Railway Police Station. The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Hailed from Cox's Bazar, Saeed used to live in the college hostel, his friends said.
Our Tangail Correspondent added that three people including a minor girl were killed and five others were injured as a train hit an auto-rickshaw at a rail level crossing in Bhuapur upazila of the district. The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhuapur Police Station Faridul Islam said the accident occurred at Dhepakandi on the Bhuapur-Tarakandi rail line. Three of the auto-rickshaw passengers died on the spot. Injured people were admitted to Tangail General Hospital.
Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that an elderly woman was killed as a train ran over her at Khanpur union parishad under Birampur upazila in Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning. Deceased identity was not found immediately.
According to locals, they saw the body in the rail track and informed police.
Parbatipur Railway Police Station officer-in-charge AKM Nurumnol Islam said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.
The body was sent to Dinajpur General Hospital for autopsy and they are trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.
Our Kurigram Correspondent added that a man was killed when a tractor and battery run auto-rickshaw collided head on at Rajarhat-Teesta road under Rajarhat upazila in Kurigram district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Lutfur Rahman, 45, was a helper of the tractor and a resident of Choumohoni village of Ulipur upazila in the district.
Locals said the driver lost control over the steering as a wheel detached from the tractor and hit a battery run auto-rickshaw, leaving Lutfur dead and four others injured.  Rajarhat Police Station officer-in-charge confirmed the matter.


