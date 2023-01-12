Video
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:22 AM
Home Back Page

FM signs book of condolence to mourn Pope Bendict’s death

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday has signed the book of condolence for former Pope Benedict XVI who passed away on December 31, 2022.
"We are deeply saddened at the passing away of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The demise of His Holiness the Pope Emeritus is surely an irreparable loss for the entire humanity," Foreign Minister Momen wrote in the condolence book.   The Foreign Minister offered his sincere condolences to the Catholic faithful around the world, the Holy See, and all the people whose lives were enriched by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's spiritual teachings.
"Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be remembered for his tireless pursuit to promote peace, development, and human rights across the world. Under his guidance, the Catholic community in Bangladesh played a noticeable role in promoting education and social services," he noted.
"I am confident that Bangladesh will continue to uphold the teachings of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in maintaining religious harmony and the defence of human rights," Momen added.




