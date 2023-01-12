Video
Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM


City witnesses vexing traffic mess

The capital city witnessed vexing traffic congestions at different points across the city as political parties, including BNP, held different political programmes blocking some major city roads on Wednesday.
Particularly, Motijheel and Paltan-bound commuters suffered a lot as BNP observed its mass sit-in programme in different spots, including in front of its central office in the city's Naya Paltan area in the morning.
"Normally it takes 30 minutes to reach Dilkusha in Motijheel from Rampura by motorcycle during the morning, but it took an hour," said a motorcyclist.
However, the bus passengers suffer more than the motorcycle riders.
A bus passenger of Kakrail-Rampura-Badda route said that he had to reach Motijheel by 10am, but he was stuck at Rampura by that time due to acute traffic jam.
According to the google map, huge traffic congestion was created at Kakrail, Purana Paltan, Press Club, Fakirapool and Segun Bagicha points in the city in the morning while traffic congestion was also seen on the road from Farmgate to Matsya Bhavan via Shahbagh.
While visiting different points of the city, it was observed that vehicles were stuck on the road from Badda to Rampura around 9.45am, which created huge suffering for the people travelling through the route.
A bus passenger of Savar-Farmgate-Shahbagh-Motijheel via Gulistan route said the traffic was as usual before reaching Farmgate area, but he confronted acute traffic congestion from Farmgate to Gulistan. He said it took 45 minutes to reach Shahbagh from Farmgate.
City commuters were seen walking through footpaths to reach office in time while someone said that they were already late.
According to the police control, number of vehicles on the road was more than the normal time in the morning. There was some pressure of vehicular movement on different roads till afternoon and police were, however, trying to control the situation.    BSS


