220 containers of perishable goods destroyed in Ctg





CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: The Chattogram Customs House on Wednesday destroyed perishable goods in 220 contain at the Ananda Bazar port zone in Chattogram city.

The step was taken following an order issued by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on January 4, said Customs officials.

The perishable goods found inside the port and at off-dock areas, included refrigerated and dry ginger, fruits, canola seed, fish feed, meat and fish.

Under the rules, importers are given notice to take delivery of their products within 30 days.

If they fail, the Customs House auctions the goods. If the imported goods perish, the Customs authorities destroy them.





