India is bright spot in global economy: Modi

Jan 11: The Indian economy has 'strong macroeconomic fundamentals' and is expected to be among the fastest growing in the elite G-20 grouping, prime minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday at a global investors summit in Madhya Pradesh. Hailing India as an 'attractive destination for investment', the prime minister said his government's work on key economic reforms despite global challenges had led to India being seen 'as a bright spot' in the world.

"Not just we Indians but every institution and expert in the world seems to be confident about this... the International Monetary Fund sees India as a bright spot in global economy..." the prime minister said.

"World Bank said India is in better position to deal with global headwinds than many other countries... Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said India will be among fastest-growing G-20 economies this year... Morgan Stanley said India (will be) world's third largest economy."

"CEO of McKinsey's has said this is not only India's decade but India's century. Institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India. This is because of India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals," Modi said. HT









